Burlington Middle School placed on brief lockdown on Wednesday

School officials with the Burlington Community School District say Edward Stone Middle School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. Officials say it was due to a report of a student finding two rounds of live ammunition on school property.

Officials with the school say the school was immediately placed on a "Stay Put" lockdown and police were called to the area. After a "thorough search" in lockers, Chromebook bags and common areas, officials say "no additional ammunition or weapons were found on school grounds."

The lockdown was lifted at 11:40 a.m.

The rounds found were 22 caliber shorts. The school district and the Burlington Police Department urge parents who own weapons that use this caliber or ammunition to see if they're missing any rounds at home. Additionally, officials are urging those with weapons and ammunition to secure them at all times and to make sure children cannot gain access to them.