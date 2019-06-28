Burlington Police arrest two men in connection with shot fired incidents

Burlington police say they've made two arrests in connection with two separate shots fired calls. Police say on Sunday, June 23rd, around 10 p.m. officer responded to the 1200 block of Smith Street regarding multiple shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found evidence that confirmed that someone had fired shots there. Then on Tuesday, June 25th around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to West Avenue and Plane Street for another call of shots fired. But this one involved shots being fired from one vehicle into another. Detectives found the victim vehicle and discovered multiple gunshot holes in it. No one was hurt in this incident. But after further investigation, police arrested 28 year old Terrell Thomas, Jr and 24 year old Terron Wilson. Both are charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted murder.