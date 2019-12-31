Burlington Police asking for help in locating a missing man

Missing Person Alert: Burlington, Iowa Police is asking for your help in finding 61 year old Standford Tate who lives on North 9th Street.

Stanford is a black male, 6 foot tall, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a heavy blue coat with a white stripe and the hood over his head, blue jeans and brown slippers.

Stanford walks bent over at the waist and he has been diagnosed with dementia and paranoid schizophrenia

He has been missing since approximately 1am on December 31, 2019. If you have seen him or if you locate him, please contact DESCOM (dispatch center) at 319-671-7001.