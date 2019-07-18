Burlington police 'go undercover' to arrest man for burglaries

A 31-year-old homeless man was taken to the Des Moines County Jail early Thursday morning. Police say he was caught getting into four different cars in a two minute time span.

Officers and county deputies responded to the 2800 block of Winegard Drive before 2 a.m. Investigators say an officer in plain clothes watched Brandon Hand, 31, get into the cars. Hand was arrested shortly after.

Hand was transported to the Burlington Police Department where he was questioned about other recent burglaries. Hand was ultimately charged with 6 counts of third degree burglary. Additional charges are possible.

Hand was taken to the Des Moines County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bond.