Burlington Police help rescue a man from a burning home

Burlington, Iowa police officers rescued an unconscious man from a burning home on Thursday, January 9th.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Fleming Court.

Police officers arrived shortly after the alarm and discovered that one person was still inside the house.

Officers were able to determine the location of the person and attempt a rescue.

They put the unconscious male through an elevated bedroom window as firefighters were arriving.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and transported the male to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for further treatment.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the back exterior of the house and the attic area above the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control by 4:29 a.m.

Damage to the home is estimated at $45,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents.

The house is insured.

There were no working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office and is not considered to be suspicious