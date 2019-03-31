Burlington Police investigate armed robbery Sunday morning

The Burlington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Sunday morning.

According to a press release a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a surgical type mask walked into the Ayerco on Osborn, displayed a gun and demanded money. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

