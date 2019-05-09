Burlington Police investigate armed robbery

Burlington Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called to the 400 block of Franklin Street. When they got there, a pizza delivery person was trying to make a delivery in the area when the delivery person was approached by a black male armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded money and ran off.

The suspect is described as having short dreadlocks about ear length and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

If you have information, you're asked to call police.