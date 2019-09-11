Burlington Police investigating “active crime scene”, witnesses report hearing several gunshots

Burlington Police are on the scene of an active investigation Wednesday morning.

According to police, there is an “active crime scene” in the 900 block of Summer. Witnesses tell TV6 there was an altercation between a group of people. When police arrived, witnesses say there were several shots fired in the area.

It is unclear who fired the shots, but one witness said they heard “several shots”.

TV6 is working to confirm is anyone was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

