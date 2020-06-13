Burlington Police respond to shots fired on Saturday morning

On Saturday around 4:35 A.M., Burlington Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired to the area of Angular and Summer Street. Officials say they found an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

Burlington Police ask anyone with information contact their department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.