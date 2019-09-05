Burlington Police respond to shots fired incident overnight, three injured

Burlington, Iowa Police say two people are injured after a shots fired incident on the 700 block of North Front Street. Police learned a third person sustained what appeared to be an injury from shrapnel but did not require medical treatment. According to investigators, all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say they responded to the report of multiple shots being fired around 10:00 pm Wednesday evening.

The suspect vehicle in this incident was last seen traveling east on U.S. Route 34 into Illinois. A description of the vehicle was not provided from the police.

Police are calling this an active investigation. Anyone with information should call the police immediately.

Burlington Area Crime Stoppers: 319-753-6835

Burlington Police Department: 319-753-8375

