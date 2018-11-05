UPDATE: Burlington man arrested in connection with November stabbing

UPDATE 1/21/19: A Burlington man has been arrested in connection a stabbing in November.

Police say 36-year-old Kevin Jermaine Jefferson, of Burlington, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 20. Officials were trying to find Jefferson to serve two Des Moines County warrants according to officials. Police say the warrants charged him with a Parole Violation and 1st-Degree Robbery.

The robbery, according to officials, comes from an incident on November 4, 2018. "It is alleged Kevin Jefferson stabbed Damian Gordon" according to official documents. The stabbing took place in the 1000 block of Court Street Apartments. Gordon was injured during the stabbing.

During Jefferson's arrest, officers say they found two guns, one of them was reported stolen out of Ft. Madison, Iowa. Officers say they also found marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of U.S. money. Officials say Jefferson tried to escape the motel and damaged a mesh window screen at the Super 8.

Jefferson is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

Jefferson is being charged with the following:

Des Moines County Warrant – Robbery 1st Degree

Des Moines County Warrant – Parole Violation

Firearm by Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility

Theft 3rd – Possession of Stolen Firearm

Carrying Weapons

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Ecstasy

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Criminal Trespass

Criminal Mischief 5th degree

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

UPDATE 11/9: Police say they have issued a warrant for 36-year-old Kevin Jermaine Jefferson in connection with a stabbing.

Officials say Jefferson is currently wanted out of Des Moines County charging him with 1st-Degree Robbery, a felony. Officials say the charge stems from an ongoing investigation that resulted in a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the face and neck area. The stabbing victim, Damian Gordon, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Kevin Jermaine Jefferson is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

Additional details pending this incident will be released as it becomes available.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

UPDATE 11/5 10:30 a.m.: Burlington police have identified the injured man and released more details on a Sunday stabbing.

Officers have identified the 36-year-old injured as Burlington resident Damian Gordon.

The release states Detectives have spoken with several witnesses and believe this was not a random act of violence, but rather a targeted assault on Damian Gordon. Police say there is no imminent threat to the community at this time.

ORIGINAL: The Burlington police are looking for a suspect in connection to a Sunday morning stabbing.

Officers located a 36-year-old man who suffered a knife wound to the face and neck at 1:15 a.m.

The Burlington fire department transported the injured man to the Great River Medical Center.

The suspect fled prior to the officer's arrival.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 319--753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.