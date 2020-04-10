Burlington Riverfront Entertainment cancels Burlington Steamboat Days

Officials in Burlington have announced the cancellation of Burlington Steamboat Days.

"In these trying and uncertain times due to the spread of the Coronavirus also known as COVID19, the Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Board of Directors and the Burlington Steamboat Days

organization have decided to cancel their annual June event, BRE presents Burlington Steamboat Days," officials announced on Friday.

City officials posted that all events at city facilities through May 10 were to be postponed. Upon recommendation from the CDC, no event involving 50 or more people should be had during that 60 day time period.

"There have been several other announcements on limitations at both a federal and state level, the majority of which have been placed through the end of April with language speaking to the uncertainty of how soon the limitations will open up from that point moving forward," officials said.

The Burlington Steamboat Days event was set to start on June 11 and go through June 13. Headliners scheduled were the Pork Tornadoes, Riley Green and Gretchen Wilson.

"After much discussion about the economic effects this pandemic has and could continue to bring to our area, the BRE Board and Steamboat Days organization feel it would be irresponsible as community organizations to continue with the event especially with the unforeseen future and concern for the health of event attendees," officials said in the release. "Discussion and plans for the event in 2021 are already underway. Thank you to the Greater Burlington and surrounding areas for supporting Burlington Riverfront Entertainment. We send you all well wishes and look forward to seeing you in the future. Be safe and stay healthy!"

Anyone who has purchased tickets for this year’s Steamboat Days event online through Ticketmaster.com will be notified by email and will receive a refund. Anyone who purchased tickets at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium box office can receive their refund once the city allows the building to be open to the public. Once that happens, the box office will be open Tuesday-Friday 10:30am4:30pm.