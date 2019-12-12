Burlington School District mourns loss of elementary school principal killed in car crash

The Burlington Community School District announced the death of Black Hawk Elementary School principal Christopher Richard Thursday morning.

According to a post by the school district, Richards was killed in a car accident this morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time along with the many children whose lives he has touched,” the district said in a post. “The Grayhound Family is united in grief over the loss of this exemplary husband, father, administrator and friend.”

Funeral services for Richard have not been released.



