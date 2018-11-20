Burlington Steamboat Days postponed for 2019

A longtime tradition of bringing big-name acts to the Burlington riverfront is now on hold.

Organizers of Burlington Streamboat Days voted to postpone the summer festival in 2019 so they can regroup and work to develop a new form of entertainment.

It comes as the Burlington Steamboat Days Board of Directors voted to join forces with the American MusicFestival to develop entertainment programming. The merged organizations will be called Burlington Riverfront Entertainment and will focus on expanding live entertainment offerings on the Burlington riverfront year-round.

Officials say the live entertainment business is undergoing a lot of big changes. The rising cost of entertainment and competing entertainment options makes community festivals like Burlington Steamboat Days less viable.

Officials say they will use the year off to “reorganize, research and reinvent” what entertainment on the Burlington riverfront looks like in the future.

They say attendance for Steamboat Day has gone down, but sponsorship support for the festival has been on the upswing for a number of years.

While the multi-day summer music festival is going away, several events are already in the works for next summer.

