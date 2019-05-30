Burlington could see water flow past their HESCO barrier

Burlington may be dry for now, but many are worried it may not be that way for long.

The river is currently at 23.6 feet, cresting this Saturday at 24.1 feet. But if it goes over 24.5 feet, that's when Burlington may start to worry.

"We've had problems, we've been able to address it" said Jim Ferneau, City Manager

Burlington's been preparing for this flood, and keeping the city *mostly dry. Some of their HESCO barriers have had leaks.

"A couple [of HESCO barriers] had emptied of sand from water flooding through and pulling material with it. We ended up putting a separate barrier, we refilled the sand and put another one, attached essentially a band-aid, a semicircle around where the leak was" explained Ferneau.

If the river does go above the anticipated crest, they'll have to put either sandbags or another layer of HESCO barriers on top, which isn't something they've done before. But that hasn't stopped them yet.

"We used it last month in a spot where we saw a similar issue in another location and so far it's worked successfully in both spots and they're impressed with the new application of the barriers" said Ferneau.

The HESCO barriers are doing part of the work, the temporary flood wall is doing the rest - and many are impressed.

"I can tell you the flood wall has been working extremely well. These have been record setting river levels and flood walls have held it back 100% of the time" said Jim Jennison, CEO and coffee guy of The Drake.

Ferneau continued, "it's nice to have them there because that part of the structure is one we were able to get put up and not worry about. It's where the HESCO being up that we're concerned."

They're anticipating the rest of the flood wall to go up next spring.

The city of Burlington is keeping an eye on the forecast, so as long as the crest isn't higher than anticipated, they should stay dry

For now, it seems we have a small break from rain so hopefully that will help Burlington and other parts of the QCA affected by flooding.

