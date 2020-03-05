Burlington family escapes apartment fire with no injuries

A Burlington woman and her two sons are safe after escaping an apartment fire with no injuries Thursday morning.

Officials with the Burlington Fire Department say they responded to a house fire at 2300 Flint Hills Drive just after 9 a.m.

Crews arrived minutes later and found light smoke inside the single story duplex apartment house. Firefighters found and extinguished a fire above the kitchen ceiling.

The property sustained an estimated $15,000 in damages and is insured. The apartment was occupied by a woman and her two sons, all of whom were able to escape without being hurt. The Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

The apartment did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire was electrical and is considered accidental.

Thirteen Burlington firefighters responded to the call and remained on scene until past 10:30 a.m., according to officials. Burlington police and Alliant Energy assisted firefighters on scene. No first responders were hurt, either.