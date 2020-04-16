Burlington home damaged by fire Wednesday

A Burlington home was damaged in a fire late Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:50 p.m., Burlington firefighters responded to a reported furnace explosion in the 200 block of South Gunnison Street.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the two-story wood-frame home. Firefighters located a fire above the furnace, and it was quickly extinguished.

The home sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages to the structure, furnace, and electrical system.

There were two people in the house at the time of the fire; both were able to escape without injury.

The house is insured. There were working smoke detectors.

The fire is considered accidental due to a mechanical malfunction inside the furnace.

The fire department was assisted by West Burlington firefighters, the Burlington Police Department, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy.