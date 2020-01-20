Burlington house damaged in Sunday night fire

A Burlington house sustained extensive fire and smoke damage when a fire broke out Sunday night.

The Burlington Fire Department responded at 7:24 p.m. to the 1300 block of South 12th Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke showing and flames coming from the back of the one-story, wood-frame house, the fire department said Monday.

The fire was mostly contained to the attic and firefighters brought the fire under control by 8:54 p.m.

The home had more than $20,000 in damages, plus $4,500 in contents. The property is insured.

The fire department said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 11:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping with victim assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by six West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.