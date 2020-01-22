Burlington house fire under investigation

The Burlington Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire.

At 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 2300 block of Gordon Street, the department said in a media release.

They found light smoke coming from the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame house and contained a small fire above the ceiling of the kitchen near a light fixture.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $10,000 and $5,000 to the content, according to the release.

Four people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. The Red Cross has been called for victim assistance.

The fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

The fire department was assisted by the West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, and Alliant Energy.

