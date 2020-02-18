Burlington man facing charges after early morning police chase

A Burlington man is facing felony charges after police say he led them on a vehicle chase from West Burlington to Lee County early Tuesday.

William James Caskey, 28, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding and failure to affix drug tax stamp.

He also was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, speeding and driving while license suspended.

At 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, a Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputy saw a small gray passenger car take off from a West Burlington convenience store at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest affidavit.

The deputy followed the car and attempted to pull it over. The car did not stop and the deputy saw the driver throw a clear plastic bag out of the window as they passed the Hospice House on Washington Road, according to the affidavit.

At one point, the car turned south on Roosevelt Avenue toward Highway 61. Two officers with the West Burlington Police Department joined in the pursuit behind the deputy, according to the affidavit.

The car continued southbound on Highway 61 and finally stopped after running over stop sticks in Lee County.

Caskey, whose license is suspended, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A West Burlington police officer recovered the clear plastic bag, which contained methamphetamine, Caskey threw out the window. The bag, according to the affidavit, weighed nearly 12 grams.

The methamphetamine charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the eluding and drug tax stamp charges are both a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Caskey's bond was set Tuesday at $150,000 cash-only, Des Moines County court records show. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 27.