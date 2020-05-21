Burlington man arrested after months-long investigation into dealing narcotics

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a months-long investigation into the dealing of narcotics in the Burlington area.

Police say detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) have been investigating reports of a person who was dealing narcotics in the Burlington area.

On Thursday, May 21, officials with the DNE, Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of South 6th Street in Burlington.

As a result, 39-year-old Adam Branton, of Burlington, was arrested. Police say he is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on a federal arrest warrant and a federal arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say Branton is being held on no bond pending a court appearance.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.