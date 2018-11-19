Burlington man arrested and charged in connection with September shooting

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in September. Police say Aaron Floyd Stanley of Oquawka, was shot in the area of Smith and Garfield Street.

Officials say they arrested 27-year-old Calvon Desmond Miles on Sunday, Nov. 18 shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say he was arrested in the 1100 block of Spruce Street on two warrants out of Des Moines County. Officials say the warrants charge him with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and Carrying Weapons.

Miles is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.