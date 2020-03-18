Burlington man arrested and charged in connection with narcotics investigation

A Burlington man is now facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department say on Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant at 913 Acres Street in Burlington.

As a result, 39-year-old Marvin Don Ivy was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Ivy is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

The search warrant was executed by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force along with the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, the Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit.