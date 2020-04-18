Burlington man arrested following Saturday morning shooting

Officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 11:57 a.m. in the area of Flint Hills Drive and Argyle Court.

Police said when they arrived, officers located two subjects matching the description of individuals seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

When officers made contact with the two people, they discovered one person had sustained a gunshot wound.

Burlington Fire Department Ambulance crew responded and transported the individual to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Police said the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials said detectives responded and identified a suspect.

He was arrested and has been identified as Jilvone Sherlon Lee Watts, 21, of Burlington.

Watts was arrested and is charged with Willful Injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Going Armed with Intent.

He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.