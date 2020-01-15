Burlington man arrested in connection with multiple Quad Cities area burglaries

Authorities in Warren County have made an arrest in connection with several area burglaries.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff's Office say a Burlington man was arrested by deputies early Tuesday morning after being found at a machine shed near Swan Creek, south of Monmouth in Warren County.

Deputies had received a report of a suspicious vehicle near the shed.

Tom Harmon, 39, of Burlington was arrested after an investigation indicated he was a suspect in several burglaries throughout the area.

Items believed to have been stolen were recovered, but an assessment of the total value has not been completed yet.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office, the McDonough County Sheriff's Office and the Macomb Police Department led the investigation, but there were other jurisdictions afected by the burglaries, including Monmouth, Henderson County and Iowa jurisdictions in Lee County, Mt Pleasant, Des Moines County and Burlington.

Harmon is being held in the Warren County Jail. He's charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools, with bond set at $20,000.