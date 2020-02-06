Burlington man arrested on multiple charges involving meth, marijuana and a gun

A Burlington man has been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation according to police.

Police say for the past several months detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) have been following after receiving a tip that someone was dealing large quantities of narcotics. Police say this was being done in the Burlington area.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, law enforcement agencies from the departments above, along with the Burlington Police Department and Henry County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Higbee Street.

As a result, police arrested 51-year-old Andre Emanuel Sanders.

Sanders is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of an offensive weapon and he was also charged with six Des Moines County warrants including but not limited to possession of a firearm by a felony.

Sanders is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional arrests are expected.