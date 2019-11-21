Burlington man arrested on outstanding warrants including possession of meth

A Burlington man has been arrested on two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police say on Tuesday, Nov. 19 just after 6 p.m., they arrested 38-year-old Dustin Randall Dykes, of Burlington.

Dykes was additionally charged with interference with official acts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and drug tax stamp violation.

He's now being charged with a Des Moines County warrant for absent from custody, an Oakdale warrant for escape, Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violation and interference with official acts.

He is currently awaiting a court appearance.