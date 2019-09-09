Burlington man charged with murder in shooting death of 28-year-old

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of Reynaldo Villarreal of Burlington.

Police say Diavontae Stepphon Davis of Burlington was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges. His arrest was the result of the ongoing investigation into 28-year-old Villarreal's death on Sunday.

Davis is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, all felonies.

Davis is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation into his death is still ongoing by the Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information about the death of Villarreal is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.