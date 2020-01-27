Burlington man facing child sex abuse charge

A Burlington man was arrested early Saturday after police say he sexually abused a child over a three-year period.

Jacob Lee Brosman, 29, is charged in Des Moines County District Court with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

On Nov. 19, Burlington police took a report from the Department of Human Services after the agency received a complaint that Brosman sexually assaulted the child over the last three years, according to an arrest affidavit.

He denied the allegation, according to the affidavit.

Court records show he was released from the Des Moines County Jail after posting $20,000.