Burlington man facing methamphetamine charges

Robert Ian Heffernan, 37, of Burlington, is charged with manufacturing over five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony, maintaining a drug house, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, a Class D felony. (KWQC/Burlington Police Department)
Updated: Sat 7:00 AM, Apr 11, 2020

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A multi-agency investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine has led to the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges.

On Friday, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street.

They arrested Robert Ian Heffernan, 37, on charges of manufacturing over five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony, maintaining a drug house, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, a Class D felony.

He also was wanted for a parole violation out of Lee County.

Heffernan is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

No other information was released.

 