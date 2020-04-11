Burlington man facing methamphetamine charges

A multi-agency investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine has led to the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges.

On Friday, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street.

They arrested Robert Ian Heffernan, 37, on charges of manufacturing over five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony, maintaining a drug house, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, a Class D felony.

He also was wanted for a parole violation out of Lee County.

Heffernan is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

No other information was released.

