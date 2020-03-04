Burlington man found guilty in the beating death of Edward "Eddie" Breuer

A Burlington man has been convicted of willful injury causing serious injury in connection with the beating death of 59-year-old Edward “Eddie” Breuer in March 2019.

Stanley Baldwin, 50, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced May 11 in Des Moines County Court, court records show.

His trial began Feb. 26 in Van Buren County in Keosauqua, where the trial was moved due to pretrial publicity.

The verdict came down on Tuesday, according to court records.

Burlington police were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. March 17 to an apartment building in the 400 block of Acres Street for a report of a possible burglary, according to arrest affidavits.

Officers located a man, later identified as Breuer, who was unresponsive in front of the building. He was transported to Great River Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Medical staff said his injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

A witness, then a minor, told police he received a call from Baldwin, who said someone had broken into his apartment, according to affidavits.

The witness said he went to the apartment and saw Baldwin strike Breuer’s right hand with a red bar, according to affidavits.

The witness said he was told to pick-up Markell Price, 26, and bring him to the apartment. Majestic Malone, 27, also arrived at the apartment, according to the affidavits.

The witness told police Price and Malone took Breuer inside the building. He said he could hear Breuer yelling and screaming, according to the affidavits.

About five minutes later, the two men carried Breuer out of the home and put him face down in the dirt on the east side of the building, according to the affidavits.

Baldwin denied striking or assaulting Breuer.

Price and Malone, both of Burlington, were convicted in August of second-degree murder and third-degree kidnapping.

The following month, they were sentenced to up to 60 years in prison, court records show.