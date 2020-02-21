Burlington man found guilty of lesser charge in apartment fire

A Burlington man charged with first-degree arson in connection with an apartment fire in November has been found guilty of a lesser charge.

Court records show a Des Moines County jury on Wednesday convicted Cedric Windell Williams, 59, of reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

He will be sentenced March 2, court records show. Williams' trial began Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a two-unit apartment house around 9 a.m. Nov. 23. The fire was contained to a bedroom and crews were able to knock it down in about 15 minutes.

Two people inside were able to escape it without injury. The fire spread to the attached apartment, displacing four residents.

The damage was estimated to be around $27,000.

