Burlington man sentenced to 70 months in prison for firearm offense

A Burlington man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for a firearm offense.

22-year-old Tyreon Woodard was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey for Felon in Possession of a Firearm on Wednesday in Davenport.

Woodard pleaded guilty to the offense on May 15 and admitted on September 13, 2018, he was in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic nine-millimeter pistol and two loaded semi-automatic rifles.

Woodard had previously been convicted of a felony and was not allowed to possess firearms.

The case was investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Woodard's sentence will be followed by a term of supervised release of three years. Woodard was also ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

