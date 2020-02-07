Burlington man sentenced to 8 years in prison on child porn charges

A Burlington man has been sentenced to prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's office announced that 57-year-old Jeffrey Walter, of Burlington, was sentenced to over eight years in prison.

He was sentenced to 104 months in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography and he was sentenced to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment. He is also required to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.

In September 2019, Walter entered a guilty plea on the charges following an investigation that started between September 2016 and February 2018. This was when a Homeland Security Investigations agent identified an IP address advertising child pornography files.

On March 5, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Walter's home, which was tied to the IP address. Officials say a forensic examination of the electronic devices seized showed multiple images and videos containing child pornography. Walter admitted he did receive, distribute and possess child pornography according to officials.

The investigation was done by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.