Burlington police asking for help finding suspects in two armed robberies

The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the suspects in two recent armed robberies.

In a Facebook post, police said on July 28 at approximately 2:10 a.m., a man was confronted in the 1200 block of Angular St. by three black males, who held him at gunpoint and robbed him. The suspects ran from the area, but police don't know in which direction they were heading.

In a separate incident on July 29 at approximately 10:13 p.m., police say two men were confronted by two black men near Perkins Park, who held them at gunpoint and robbed them. The suspects were last seen walking north on Summer St.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.