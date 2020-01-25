Burlington police find man shot in the leg and bullet holes in a home

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man and damaged a home.

Police responded to multiple shots being fired. They first went to 235 South 9th Street Friday night around 9:22 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. He drove away from the scene, but police were able to find his car a short time later. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 9th and Aetna, officers found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in a home. Detectives collected the shell casings and are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police.