Burlington police hope to identify two men after armed robbery at Gasland

Do you recognize either of these men? Police are hoping to identify these two men after a report of an armed robbery at the Gasland located on Mt. Pleasant Street in Burlington.

Police say on Sunday, August 18, shortly before 3 a.m., officers were called to the Gasland in the 1700 block of Mt. Pleasant Street for an armed robbery call.

Upon arrival, officers determined through witness statements and video surveillance that two men had gone into the store armed with a handgun. Police say once inside the store, the two demanded cash and both left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.