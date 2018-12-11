Burlington police investigate after occupied car is shot at

Burlington police are investigating after a car was shot at while people were inside of it.

Police say they were called to the area of Stone Gardens Apartments shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10. in reference to gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered a car was shot at while two people were inside of it. The vehicle was damaged during the shooting.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident and police did recover a gun from the scene.

Detectives are in the process of viewing video surveillance and following up on leads.

This incident is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and the Problem Oriented Policing Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6853.