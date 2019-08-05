Burlington police investigating armed robbery of gas station

Burlington police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station early Monday morning.

Police say at approximately 2:28 a.m., officers were called to the Gasland on Summer St. for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

Upon arriving, officers determined through witness statements and video surveillance that two black men had entered the store armed with a handgun. Once inside the store, one of the suspects demanded cash. Both suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

They were last seen running north from the front of the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.