Burlington police investigating death of man found with fatal injuries

Burlington police are investigating the death of a man found with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

The Burlington Police Department and the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Acres Street at about 6:35 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arriving, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Great River Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later. His name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Burlington police say this is an ongoing investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting the Burlington Police Department in the investigation.