Burlington police investigating shots fired; man says he was shot at

Burlington police are investigating after a man came to them and said he had been shot at by an unknown person Sunday morning.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 10 at approximately 10:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of South Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they didn't find any victims or damage from gunfire, but they did find at least one bullet shell casing in the area.

Then, on Monday, Nov. 11, police say a man contacted the Burlington Police Department and said he had been shot at in the 900 block of South Street the day before. He said he didn't know why someone would have been shooting at him and didn't know who it was.

Detectives are currently reviewing video surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.