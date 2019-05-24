Burlington police investigating "suspicious" death

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a "suspicious" death.

Police responded to 1127 S. 13th St. regarding a "suspicious" death on Friday at approximately 2:41 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a deceased person within the home.

The Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding that person's death.

An autopsy will be performed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Decedent Care Center.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.