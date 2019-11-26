Burlington police launch death investigation amid search for fugitive

Burlington police have launched a death investigation after their search for a fugitive led them to a body in a basement.

Officials say for the past several months, the Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been searching for a wanted fugitive who may be residing in the Burlington area. They say this individual has several felony state and federal warrants out for his arrest.

Officials say on Tuesday, law enforcement learned the fugitive was staying at an address in the 2100 block of Racine Avenue in Burlington.They requested assistance from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Unit to help in the search.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers and the Tactical Response Unit tried to make contact with the wanted fugitive, but they didn't receive a response.

Officials say a few hours later, at approximately 3:22 p.m., the Tactical Response Unit found a body in the basement area of the home.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations will be assisting in the death investigation.

The name of the person is being withheld pending family notification.