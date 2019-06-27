Burlington police recover gun after shots fired incident

Police have recovered a gun in Burlington after a shots fired incident Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell TV6 that 8th Street and Franklin Street are blocked off at this time while they investigate.

Police say at this time there are no known injuries and that a home and possibly a car were damaged by gunfire.

Officials tell TV6 there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

