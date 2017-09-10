UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with 2017 fatal shooting in Burlington

UPDATE 1/25/19: Police have made a second arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Burlington from September 2017.

Police say 44-year-old Derrick Parker, of Chicago, was extradited from Illinois to Burlington, Iowa where he was served two Des Moines County warrants. The warrants charged him with 1st-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony (murder).

Police say the warrants stem from the fatal shooting of Demarcus Antonio Chew. The investigation into the death of Demarcus is still ongoing by the Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Parker is being held on a $2 million bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about the death of Demarcus Chew is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

UPDATE 8/13/18: A Park Forest man was arrested in Chicago for the fatal shooting of Demarcus Chew in Burlington

Burlington Police and Burlington Ambulance personnel responded to the area of North 5th Street and Iowa Street in Burlington for a report of a man that had been shot on September 10th, 2017.

Demarcus Chew, 26, was transported by ambulance to Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A warrant was issued for Antoine Calvin Spann for Murder in the First Degree. Spann was arrested by the Chicago Police Department on August 4th.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.

UPDATE 9/11/17: Burlington Police have released the name of the man shot Sunday morning.

Burlington Police responded to North 5th Street and Iowa Street just before 6:00 am Sunday for a report of a man shot. 26-year-old Demarcus Antonio Chew from Burlington was taken to Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835. The Burlington Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the Crime Scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/10/17: Burlington police responded to a report that a man had been shot in the area of North 5th Street and Iowa street in Burlington just before 6 AM.

The victim was taken to Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

The investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers.

