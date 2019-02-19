Burlington police search for murder suspect

The Burlington Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating Emmanuel E. Jarrett Spann. Spann’s last known address was in Chicago, Illinois but he's wanted on serious warrants out of Des Moines County.

Spann is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony (Murder). The warrants stem from the September 10, 2017 death of Demarcus Antonio Chew, 26, of Burlington.

Spann, 30, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. Burlington police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Emmanuel Spann is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375, Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835, or the local jurisdiction as to where you believe Emmanuel Spann is located.