Burlington remembers Eddie Breuer, a community character

Dozens of Burlington community members went to People's Choice Barber Shop to celebrate Eddie Breuer's life.

Eddie died in an altercation outside of a Burlington home last Sunday.

Today's memorial included a cookout with Eddie's favorite food, prayers, and sharing favorite memories of him.

"His laugh, no one has a laugh like him in town," said Nick Nelson, manager of the barbershop.

It's the little things, like his laugh, that the 50 people who gathered at People's Choice Barber Shop will remember about Eddie Breuer.

They gathered to celebrate Eddie's life and enjoy his favorite things: hamburgers and mountain dew.

Jason Pohlmeyer, a family friend of Eddie's said, "Honestly a great guy and I knew him a long time and he'd go out here walk everywhere he went- asking people for money, pop cans, or cigarettes. His favorite pop was mountain dew. He was all around a great guy."

A man of few words, Eddie's brother was among those who showed up to remember the life that impacted many. "I think he cared for people as much as they cared for him, Eddie was a good, good guy," said David Breuer.

And the community will remember him as such. Taking the tragic loss of an energetic and talkative man and remembering the life he lived.

"This is great. This is what Burlington needs, you know what I mean? It's sad it happened on this term, but it's important to bring the community together and celebrate his life," said Willie Bruner, a friend of Eddie's.

The food was free, but they asked for donations to help pay for a headstone or a bench in memory of Eddie.

Burlington police have taken one person into custody in connection with the death of Breuer. 26-year-old Majestic Alexander Malone was arrested yesterday according to a Burlington Police Facebook Post.

Police say they are still looking for 25-year-old Markell Price in relation to the same crime.