Burlington residents demand action after string of summer shootings

Burlington residents spoke to council members at the city hall demanding action after several shootings this summer on Monday.

“It’s kind of discouraging and a little gut punch to the community and the city council,” said Mayor of Burlington Shane McCampbell.

Residents asked the council why they think there has been so many shots fired incidents within a short amount of time.

McCampbell said there have been about a dozen shootings since June.

“It’s not anything we can just put our thumbprint on and say this is the reason why we are having all of these shootings,” he said. “I think we need to take a serious look at the world that we live in. I don’t think Burlington is immune to anything. And obviously we are starting to see that we are not.”

Residents offered possible suggestions for the city to take at the meeting.

They also asked what they could do as citizens.

“There’s no law out there that is going to make people be good," said McCampbell. "If we can’t legislate it it’s going to take people working together to get it done.”

Some of the suggestions the mayor mentioned were for people to get to know their neighbors, for the city to light up dark areas and to teach kids how to be good citizens in school.

One person was injured and two people have died since the string of shootings started in June.