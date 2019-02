Multiple school districts have announced their plans to make up those days the schools were closed. On Friday, Burlington shared their plan.

Students will now go to school on March 4th and April 18th - two days they originally had off. They will have early outs on those days for teacher development.

Plus, 20 minutes will be added to the end of each day starting March 11th.

As of now, Burlington's last day school will be May 29th.