Burlington teacher under investigation after in classroom incident

A Burlington, Iowa elementary school teacher is under investigation after an incident inside a classroom on Friday, December 21, the day before winter break.

Superintendent Patrick Cohen could not provide details of the incident, but in a video sent to TV6, a male teacher can be heard addressing the class and making comments about shooting students who come onto his property. The comments appear to be made during a conversation about discipline, but the overall context remains unclear.

The video, originally posted on YouTube, has since been taken down and TV6 has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video. Cohen would not comment on the video when asked by TV6.

"We are taking this situation very seriously and our students well-being will always remain our priority," Cohen said in a phone call with TV6 reporter Chris Carter.

In a post on Facebook, the district said "an active investigation is underway." According to Cohen, he was made aware of the incident at North Hill Elementary School and met with the parents of the student involved, who Cohen said expressed "appreciation" at the actions the district was taking.

It is unclear if the teacher, who has not been identified, will be in the classroom when students return from winter break on January 7.

Before being taken down, the video posted to YouTube, was seen by several parents and students in the district and received mixed reaction on the district's Facebook page.

"That man is the best teacher I have ever had in my life," Lindzie Payne wrote on the post. "At almost 25 years old I still think back to the words he said to me and the way he helped me as a child. I stand behind him 100%. It is very obvious how disrespectful this class is; hiding cell phones, recording him, mocking him, making comments about breaking into his home, etc. He is not in the wrong and BCSD would be foolish to do any sort of disciplinary action to him just for trying to put these kids in line."

Other parents, including one who reached out to TV6, said they comments made in the video were concerning to them.

"I would be deeply uncomfortable having this teacher for my son as well," Phoebe Kates wrote on the Facebook page. Kates is not among the parents who reached out to TV6. "There are ways to discuss choices and consequences without escalating to the point of saying to one child, loudly in front of the rest of the class, you would shoot them. Teachers are human and they have hard jobs but that doesn't excuse this kind of talk."

The school district's original post with over 50 comments from the community, including those above, has been removed from the Facebook page and replaced with a new status.

The school district would not provide details about the investigation or whether police had been notified calling it a "personnel matter", however, a Burlington Police Sergeant confirmed to TV6 the superintendent did notify the police department Sunday afternoon but there is no involvement saying the superintendent "was handling it."

In a separate call made to police on December 30, an anonymous complainant told police they were worried about comments made in the video regarding "threats made towards the teacher."